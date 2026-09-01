Information About the Awards 

17 September, 2026 | Royal Lancaster, London

The Mobile Industry Awards will return on 17 September at the prestigious Royal Lancaster London. Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a spectacular celebration of the UK mobile industry's finest achievements.

The event attracts an elite audience of senior C-level executives, key influencers, and industry leaders, including CEOs, COOs, VPs, and Retail Directors — all gathered under one roof to connect, celebrate success, and look ahead to the next chapter of the industry. 

Key Dates for Your 2026 Calendar

Entries open 14 April 

Entry deadline  6pm, 16 June 

Shortlist announced 2 July 

Power 50 announced 29 July

Future Stars deadline 6pm, 31 July 

Awards 17 September 

Book your table
Future Stars Winner

2026 Host

We're delighted to welcome broadcaster, TV presenter and former professional footballer Chris Kamara as the host of the Mobile Industry Awards and can't wait for him to take to the stage for what promises to be a fantastic evening.

Why Should You Enter? 

Entries for this year are now closed and the shortlist has been announced. Sign up to our mailing list to hear news and updates first!

Showcase your company's achievements and gain industry-wide recognition by submitting a nomination for the Mobile Industry Awards.

Grow your profile and reach

Winning is a fantastic PR and marketing opportunity. Get your brand amplified through TechRadar Pro, the world's leading technology title. 

Reward and motivate 
your team

By entering the awards you're sending a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about.

Build customer trust
and confidence

Winning an MIA is an independent mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors, helping you attract customers, partners & investors.

Special Categories 

Future Stars Logo

The Future Stars award recognises young professionals in the mobile industry who have shown passion, creativity, and brilliance. 

Learn more
Power 50 Logo
Learn more

Meet last year's Future Stars