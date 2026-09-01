The Mobile Industry Awards will return on 17 September at the prestigious Royal Lancaster London. Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a spectacular celebration of the UK mobile industry's finest achievements.

The event attracts an elite audience of senior C-level executives, key influencers, and industry leaders, including CEOs, COOs, VPs, and Retail Directors — all gathered under one roof to connect, celebrate success, and look ahead to the next chapter of the industry.

Key Dates for Your 2026 Calendar

Entries open 14 April

Entry deadline 6pm, 16 June

Shortlist announced 2 July

Power 50 announced 29 July

Future Stars deadline 6pm, 31 July

Awards 17 September