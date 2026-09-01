Information About the Awards
17 September, 2026 | Royal Lancaster, London
The Mobile Industry Awards will return on 17 September at the prestigious Royal Lancaster London. Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a spectacular celebration of the UK mobile industry's finest achievements.
The event attracts an elite audience of senior C-level executives, key influencers, and industry leaders, including CEOs, COOs, VPs, and Retail Directors — all gathered under one roof to connect, celebrate success, and look ahead to the next chapter of the industry.
Key Dates for Your 2026 Calendar
Entries open 14 April
Entry deadline 6pm, 16 June
Shortlist announced 2 July
Power 50 announced 29 July
Future Stars deadline 6pm, 31 July
Awards 17 September
2026 Host
We're delighted to welcome broadcaster, TV presenter and former professional footballer Chris Kamara as the host of the Mobile Industry Awards and can't wait for him to take to the stage for what promises to be a fantastic evening.
Why Should You Enter?
Entries for this year are now closed and the shortlist has been announced. Sign up to our mailing list to hear news and updates first!
Showcase your company's achievements and gain industry-wide recognition by submitting a nomination for the Mobile Industry Awards.
Grow your profile and reach
Winning is a fantastic PR and marketing opportunity. Get your brand amplified through TechRadar Pro, the world's leading technology title.
By entering the awards you're sending a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about.
Winning an MIA is an independent mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors, helping you attract customers, partners & investors.
Special Categories
The Future Stars award recognises young professionals in the mobile industry who have shown passion, creativity, and brilliance.
The only award of its kind, the Power 50 ranks the UK mobile industry’s most influential individuals of 2024, with the winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 ceremony.
The only award of its kind, the Power 50 ranks the UK mobile industry’s most influential individuals of 2026, with the winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 ceremony.
Meet last year's Future Stars